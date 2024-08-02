Where stress reduction is self-made in a DC candle lab

The pandemic led to a spike in do-it-yourself projects and a focus on mental health. Now, a small shop in D.C.'s Union Market blends those two things together.

Even if you’ve struggled with DIY projects in the past, this project at the District Candle Lab is one you can’t mess up.

Ferzan Jaeger, founder and owner of District Candle Lab, used to work at NASA. Now, she runs a few small businesses around the area, including the place where people can go to make their own custom-scented candles.

“I think, one, candles are so aesthetically pleasing in any space,” said Jaeger. “And I think there’s something about the flame that when you’re burning a candle, there’s an immediate sense of relaxation and then reducing your stress level. And also fragrances are scientifically known to reduce stress.”

On the back wall of the District Candle Lab sit 64 different jars of scented oils, covering a wide range of aromas, from pepper to vanilla to citrus and even leather and wood. As you sample, coffee beans are provided to help clear your sinuses after each scent. They’ll help you take the scents you like and formulate the aroma you were looking for.

“It’s an outlet for creativity,” said Jaeger.

Jaeger said it’s the sort of thing that you can do with friends who are getting together for bachelorette parties or baby showers, but also first dates and other ice-breaking situations when you’re getting to know someone.

On Wednesday afternoon, the shop offered a daddy-daughter candle-making experience.

The store hasn’t been open long, but most clients have been Gen Z and millennials.

“They get to create something with someone else and make it a moment,” said Jaeger. “In addition, they get to go home with their end product and they get to burn that candle and they get to enjoy it.”

Once your custom scent is created and the wax is mixed in, it takes a couple of hours for the candle to set and harden before you can take it home.

Its location at Union Market means you’re close to places to go eat and drink and spend more time with whoever you’re with.

“When you have a candle, and when you make your own candle with the custom fragrances that really speak to you, that’s just a very unique experience for everyone,” she said.

