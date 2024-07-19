Dog stolen from car in Southeast DC is back home

Theo, the 2-year-old Shih Tzu, was reported missing Saturday. Police have released photos of a person of interest and their vehicle.

Theo’s back home.

The 2-year-old Shih Tzu was reported missing Saturday, when his owner found that the little dog had been taken from her parked car near the Anacostia Community Boathouse in Southeast D.C.

Police say the woman also left her purse in the car, and that was taken, too.

D.C. police say they are looking for a “person of interest,” along with a black Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows, chrome rims and Georgia license plates.

Police say anyone with information connected to the case should contact them at 202-727-9099. They also say tips can be texted to the department’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

The department is offering rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Earlier this month, another dognapping took place in Southeast. Yurman, a French bulldog, was stolen from his owner at gunpoint.

Yurman and his owner were reunited nearly a week after the theft, and two suspects have since been arrested and charged in the case.