Where’s Theo the Shih Tzu? Dog stolen from car in Southeast DC

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

July 16, 2024, 8:16 AM

Two-year-old Theo was stolen from his owner's car on Saturday. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that was stolen out of a woman’s car in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

The dognapping happened around 1 p.m. on M Street near the Anacostia Community Boathouse. A woman had left her dog, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu named Theo, and her purse inside her vehicle.

When the woman returned, the dog and her purse were missing, D.C. police said in a news release.

Theo is a dark gray and white Shih Tzu, last seen in a green collar with a bone-shaped dog tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A map of the area where the dog and purse were stolen is below.

