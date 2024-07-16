Where’s Theo the Shih Tzu? Dog stolen from car in Southeast DC

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a dog that was stolen out of a woman's car in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

Two-year-old Theo was stolen from his owner's car on Saturday. (Courtesy D.C. police) Two-year-old Theo was stolen from his owner's car on Saturday. (Courtesy D.C. police) Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that was stolen out of a woman’s car in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

The dognapping happened around 1 p.m. on M Street near the Anacostia Community Boathouse. A woman had left her dog, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu named Theo, and her purse inside her vehicle.

When the woman returned, the dog and her purse were missing, D.C. police said in a news release.

Theo is a dark gray and white Shih Tzu, last seen in a green collar with a bone-shaped dog tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A map of the area where the dog and purse were stolen is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.