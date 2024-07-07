A DC woman had her dog stolen at gunpoint. A week later, he’s back at home

Yurman, the French bulldog taken from a woman at gunpoint in Southeast on June 30, has been returned to his owner, D.C. police said.

“The one shoe? Listen! I was running and did not want to buss this butt,” his owner Jaineen Brown said in a Facebook post Saturday, explaining why only her left foot had a shoe. “The shoe came off! My boy is home!

Yurman was returned nearly a week after being stolen thanks to the District’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division, according to a statement from D.C. police.

“We’re happy to report Yurman is now back with his owner,” the department said Saturday. “Great work by our members who worked this case!”

Brown thanked online followers throughout Saturday evening, sharing photos of her reunion with Yurman throughout the hot weekend.

“This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it! Thank you immensely to all the that share my posts!! I do not have answers, I didn’t care to ask. My boy is home,” Brown said,

“and it is passed our bedtime.”

