Trump extends government hiring freeze for civilian executive branch workers

President Donald Trump signed a directive Thursday that will extend the hiring freeze for federal agencies for three more months.

The president extended the freeze through July 15. Under the directive, vacancies would not be filled on the civilian side for the first six months of his second term.

Excluded from the hiring freeze are members of the military, immigration enforcement and in the executive office of the president, as well as possible exemptions through the government’s Office of Personnel Management.

The directive also bans contracting outside the government to sidestep the freeze memo.

After the July end date passes, should Trump choose not to extend the hiring freeze again, federal agencies will be able to “hire no more than one employee for every four employees that” have been laid off, a release from the White House said.

The White House said the directive continues the Trump administration’s goal of shrinking the federal government and reducing wasteful spending. They added that the president is “keeping his promise” to “drain the swamp” and “restore efficiency.”

