French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

June 30, 2024, 10:24 PM

Police in D.C. say they are on the lookout for a French bulldog, who was stolen at gunpoint from his owner in Southeast on Saturday evening.

In a news release, police said the owner was walking her 2-year-old, male French bulldog named “Yurman” in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street around 8:20 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a gun, who “took the dog and fled the scene in a vehicle.”

Both the suspect and the vehicle were captured by a local surveillance camera.

D.C. police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about this incident to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department at 50411.

