There’s no bipartisan love in the air with DC’s dating scene

In a time of political angst, fewer people are willing to cross the political aisle for a date.

Axios reported that 58% of OkCupid users in D.C. say they’re not willing to date someone from a different political party. That’s compared to 45% from last spring.

The big jump happened after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

But, is this true? Will Republicans really not date Democrats? Are Democrats unwilling to have a night out on the town with members of the GOP?

WTOP headed to the U.S. Capitol to ask those working on the Hill if they would be willing to put down their armor and be a modern-day James Carville and Mary Matalin.

James Carville and Mary Matalin raised eyebrows during the 1992 presidential election, when it was announced that Carville, Bill Clinton’s campaign strategist, was dating Matalin, the deputy director of George H.W. Bush’s reelection campaign. The two are still together and have two daughters and a grandchild.

