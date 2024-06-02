Police ID man killed in Southeast DC shooting

D.C. police say they have identified the man killed in Friday night’s shooting in Southeast.
On Sunday, D.C. police said 18-year-old Keith White of Southeast died of his injuries after a shooting that took place Friday night in an Anacostia neighborhood around 1600 block of W Street SE.
Police said two other victims, a man and woman, were also injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Friday’s shooting happened before two other people in D.C. were killed in a string of five shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Those with information about the shooting are asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
Approximate location of Friday night’s shooting in Anacostia:
