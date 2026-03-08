Tysons Galleria loses longtime department store tenant

Tysons Galleria is losing another longstanding tenant. The mall is home to one of 12 Saks Fifth Avenue stores now slated to permanently shutter as part of the fashion retailer’s ongoing bankruptcy restructuring.

The mall is home to one of 12 Saks Fifth Avenue stores now slated to permanently shutter as part of the fashion retailer’s ongoing bankruptcy restructuring.

The list also includes a location at The Collection in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

According to a Saks Global spokesperson, the targeted stores, including the base at Tysons Galleria, will remain open until the end of May.

Saks Fifth Avenue was among the original anchor stores at the Virginia mall when it opened in 1988. Other anchor stores included Macy’s and Neiman Marcus which is still open. Macy’s closed in 2019.

With plans to close a total of 24 department stores by spring across the country, that would leave the parent company with 13 Saks Fifth Avenue stores, including its flagship store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, 32 Neiman Marcus locations and Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

Saks also said 500 brands have resumed shipping, releasing close to $1.3 billion in retail receipts. That accounts for more than 80% of the inventory the company expects to receive from February through April, with momentum expected to continue, the company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

