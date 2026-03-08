Live Radio
DC man arrested after trying to attack first responders inside ambulance

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 8, 2026, 6:33 PM

Danneil Marshall, a 48-year-old man from Northwest D.C., was arrested over the weekend after he attacked first responders inside an ambulance.

Sean Hickman, with D.C. police, told WTOP that Marshall was arrested after he tried to attack emergency personnel with a knife.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, D.C. Fire and EMS were treating Marshall in an ambulance in the 3700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW when he “became agitated and brandished a knife toward one of the members.”

Officers with the Second District were called to the scene to help with the situation.

Hickman said that Marshall is conscious and breathing.

Marshall was arrested for assault on a police officer and emergency personnel.

Below is a map of the incident.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

