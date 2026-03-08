DC man arrested after trying to attack first responders inside ambulance

A 48-year-old man getting treatment in an ambulance in D.C. was taken into custody after attempting to attack those helping him with a knife.

Danneil Marshall, a 48-year-old man from Northwest D.C., was arrested over the weekend after he attacked first responders inside an ambulance.

Sean Hickman, with D.C. police, told WTOP that Marshall was arrested after he tried to attack emergency personnel with a knife.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, D.C. Fire and EMS were treating Marshall in an ambulance in the 3700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW when he “became agitated and brandished a knife toward one of the members.”

Officers with the Second District were called to the scene to help with the situation.

Hickman said that Marshall is conscious and breathing.

Marshall was arrested for assault on a police officer and emergency personnel.

Below is a map of the incident.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.