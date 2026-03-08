Opposing groups rally in D.C. one week after start of Iran conflict

One week after the U.S. and Israel began airstrikes on Iran, antiwar protesters came face-to-face with a group celebrating the action taken in D.C.

Less than a half block separated members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the National Solidarity Group of Iran in D.C. Saturday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Demonstrators took to the streets of D.C. Saturday to have their voices heard. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander One week after the start of the war in Iran, antiwar protesters came face-to-face with a group celebrating the action taken by the United States and Israel. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The protesters held signs reading “No New U.S. War in the Middle East” while listening to speeches from organizers. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander This all took place Saturday on 16th Street NW, in front of the White House on what was once known as Black Lives Matter Plaza. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The protesters held signs reading “No New U.S. War in the Middle East” while listening to speeches from organizers. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

It happened Saturday on 16th Street NW, in front of the White House, on what was once known as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Less than a half block separated members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the National Solidarity Group of Iran.

Standing between the two groups were nearly two dozen members of the National Guard and close to 100 members of law enforcement, including D.C. police, U.S. Park Police and uniformed Secret Service agents.

Riot fencing that was placed around Lafayette Square before the recent State of the Union meant that anti-war protesters had to gather on H Street between the White House and St. John’s Church.

While a smaller group chanted anti-war slogans and gave speeches, a roar could be heard from a distance.

A massive group from National Solidarity made its way up 15th Street while dancing and waving flags.

The group jumped in unison as techno music played, carrying pro-Trump signs and pictures of Trump with Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Iran.

Several in the group carried a giant framed portrait of Pahlavi over their heads as they marched.

Unlike an earlier rally outside the U.S. Capitol hosted by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, these marchers want Pahlavi to return to his homeland to lead Iran.

That was the message from Michael, who drove eight hours from Ohio to attend the march, and who said he supported Pahlavi ruling Iran.

“We support Israel, and we support freedom for America, for Iran and for all over the world,” he told WTOP.

While that group marched their way toward the White House, the mood was sober for the anti-war protesters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The protesters held signs reading, “No New U.S. War in the Middle East” while listening to a speech from organizer Mohsen.

Mohsen, whose parents are from Tehran, grew up in the District, explained to WTOP the purpose of their protest: “We are rallying in support of the Iranian people and against the war that the United States has launched against them. … All this does is serve to kill civilians and try to destroy the sovereignty of the nation.”

Nearby, Shaheem Purana and her friend Patrice were listening to the speakers.

“No more U.S. wars,” said Purana. “Stop the Israel war machine.”

Purana said she believed that President Donald Trump was using the war to distract the country from the Epstein files, and said that Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu belonged in The Hague, referencing the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

“War criminals, all of them,” Purana said, while her friend Patrice told WTOP she was concerned that the conflict could lead to World War III.

“He’s a very insecure human being,” Patrice said of Trump. “He has to exercise power and sacrifice other people’s children, not his children, not his grandchildren, other people’s children, so they can die to make him feel better.”

That was not the opinion of the supporters, who were dancing and celebrating nearby.

During the hour-long standoff between the two groups, the marchers in support of the airstrikes played more techno and club music with Trump’s voice added to the mix, while chanting “USA,” “Thank you, Trump,” and calling for the Shah.

Ari, one of the organizers for the group, explained to WTOP why they were so jubilant.

“Everybody that has experienced living under this regime feels like this is a new time. This is a new day,” said Ari, who was born in Iran and now lives in Virginia.

When asked about the differing opinions regarding Pahlavi possibly becoming Iran’s new leader, Ari shook her head and said that with a country of 90 million, “you’ll find all types of people.”

As they wrapped up their rally, the group, waving giant Iranian flags, some wearing red “Make Iran Great Again” hats and one person holding a full-size cardboard cutout of Trump, all stopped dancing and placed their hands over their hearts as they played the national anthem of Iran.

The scene played out in front of one of D.C.’s most famous hotels, the Hay-Adams.

A hotel guest, Melinda, watched along with her family and said of both groups, “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

While a number of onlookers showed concern, the Georgia native didn’t seem upset at all.

“I’d describe it as a peaceful protest,” Melinda said.

