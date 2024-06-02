1 man, 1 teenager killed in 5 separate DC shootings

At least two people, including a juvenile male, were killed in a string of five shootings in the District late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

At least two people, including a teenaged boy, were killed in a string of five shootings in the District late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, according to D.C. police.

Police said they were alerted about the first shooting at 8:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, where a man was killed, and then alerted about a separate shooting around 10:40 p.m. in the 1700 Gales Street in Northeast, where 15-year-old Victor Bolden was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

In the next hour-and-a-half, three more shootings happened around the city, according to police.

After 11:30 p.m., there was a report of a shooting at the 1200 block of Summer Road in Northeast, where an adult man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

After midnight, police were called about a shooting on the 1600 block of S Street in Southeast where a juvenile female was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Then, just after 3 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest. Police said an adult male was hurt and hospitalized.

The spate of violence comes one day after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.