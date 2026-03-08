US soldier killed in Iran war has ties to Spotsylvania County 

One of the American troops killed in the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran has ties to Virginia.

Robert M. Marzan, a 54-year-old chief warrant officer who was killed March 1 in Kuwait, grew up in Sacramento but had recently purchased a home in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, who represents the county, issued a statement lamenting Marzan’s death.

“Chief Warrant Officer Marzan served our nation with courage and dedication, and his loss is deeply felt not only by his family and fellow service members, but by the entire Spotsylvania community,” Vindman said.

The congressman was in attendance Saturday as families of six U.S. service members killed in hostilities gathered at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for a dignified transfer of remains. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were also in attendance.

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, along with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, also offered condolences and tributes to Marzan on social media.

In a Facebook post, a woman identifying herself as Marzan’s niece, Irene, wrote that her uncle was just two months away from completing his last deployment after serving over 30 years in the Army.

Marzan is remembered by his wife Tina and children Justin and Felicia.

U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that a seventh service member had died Saturday after succumbing to injuries suffered during an airstrike toward U.S. military installations in Saudi Arabia on March 1. The individual has not yet been identified.

The latest round of military escalation started on Feb. 28, when U.S.-Israeli airstrikes were launched against Iran after nuclear talks fell apart earlier that week.

Trump has warned that as the military campaign continues, more U.S. troops may be killed in the conflict.

