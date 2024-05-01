1 dead, 2 injured in Anacostia shooting

A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after being shot in Southeast D.C. on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of W Street SE in the Anacostia neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the men later died. The condition of the other two injured in the incident is unknown at this time.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411.

