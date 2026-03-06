Youth curfew zones introduced in DC’s Navy Yard and U Street Corridor this weekend

Teens under the age of 18 are prohibited from gathering in large groups within the curfew zones set by D.C. police.

D.C. police are introducing youth curfew zones in two neighborhoods this weekend.

In a news release, the D.C. police department announced it’s using the chief of police’s authority under the Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 to order two juvenile curfew zones.

Teens under the age of 18 are not allowed to gather in groups of nine or more within the zones — though there are some exemptions to the law.

Both zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

One zone covers the Navy Yard area and has a northern border of Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue, and uses the Anacostia River as a southern border.

Another zone covers the U Street Corridor. It stretches up to V Street and Florida Avenue Northwest, and reaches down to T Street Northwest, covering 9th to 15th Street Northwest.

This temporary weekend curfew is in addition to a citywide juvenile curfew that begins every night at 11 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m.

