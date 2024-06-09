Capital Pride’s test run for World Pride

For the first time in the history of DC Pride, the annual parade skipped Dupont Circle and instead headed down 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Thousands attend 2024 Capital Pride Parade in Northwest DC

For the first time in the history of DC Pride, the annual parade skipped Dupont Circle and instead headed down 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

“For World Pride, we are expecting three million people,” said Sahand Miraminy, Capital Pride’s director of operations. “This is sort of our last test run before the big year in 2025.”

With the much wider 14th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, there will be more room for the extra people and bigger floats than if the parade stayed with the traditional route for World Pride.

Organizers said changes for this year’s Pride celebration received high praise from an on-duty officer and 17-year veteran of the D.C. police, who said the Capital Pride Parade was the most organized parade of the year.

“We have a very small staff, but it takes a couple hundred volunteers to pull this event the weekend of,” said Miraminy. “It really does take a village.”

Next year’s World Pride will take place as D.C. celebrates the 50th anniversary of when Deacon Maccubbin organized the District’s first Gay Pride Event, which has grown into Capital Pride.

Coming to join in Capital Pride

The Capital Pride Parade marches down its new route on 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C. on June 8, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Emmy winner multi-hyphenate Billy Porter spoke at The Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. on June 9, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff pose for pictures before kicking off the Capital Pride Parade as co-Grand Marshal on June 9, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The Capital Pride Parade’s new route along 14th Street NW on June 8, 2024, serves as a practice run for next year’s World Pride celebration in Washington, D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

There are many attendees who have made marching in the parade a yearly tradition.

“I’ve been participating with Capital Pride every year since I was 29,” said Harry Brubaker III. “Now I’m 57.”

The Pennsylvania town Brubaker grew up in had a population of 200 people.

“The first time at Capital Pride was overwhelming because there’s so many people,” said Brubaker. “And realizing you are not alone.”

Another person making their return to the Capital Pride Parade is Beverly White.

“I’m also known as Miss Chocolate White,” said White. “I have been in the LGBTQ community since there was just one letter, the ‘L,’ and that was for me, a lesbian.”

Out of the 300 organizations that marched in the parade, among the groups were area churches.

“We want everyone to know that God loves you and he made you just the way you are,” said Pastor Emily Skorupinsky from the United Methodist Church. “The Church can love you too.”

At most pride events, there are Moms wearing shirts that say, “Free Mom Hugs.” Miss Gilmore wore one of those shirts while walking the parade route, pushing a cart and selling rainbow fans.

“I give out Mom hugs because I have a gay daughter,” said Gilmore. “I hope that if she was in need of a hug, there would be one for her.”

Lindsay Thomas had her arm around her 11-year-old daughter as they both watched the parade from 14th St. NW.

“We are here to celebrate everybody, not just gay people but all of the LGBTQ community and my family,” said Lindsay Thomas.

Thomas brought her daughter, Harper, from their home in Baltimore to spend the day together at the parade.

“We are here to celebrate the people that are gay,” said Harper. “At the end of the day, we are still human too.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.