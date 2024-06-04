A crowd, including Mayor Bowser and D.C. Council members, gathered at the Wilson Building to celebrate the second annual raising of the Progress Pride Flag.

WTOP is marking Pride Month by showcasing the people, places and important issues in the LGBTQ+ communities in the D.C. area. Check back all throughout June as we share these stories, on air and online.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Mayor Bowser kicks off DC pride celebrations with the raising of the rainbow flag

To kick off Pride Month celebrations, Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C. Council members and representatives from Capital Pride Alliance, gathered at the John A. Wilson Building for the second annual raising of the Progress Pride Flag.

“As we raise the pride flag today, let it serve as a reminder of the progress that we’ve made, but also a reminder of the work ahead,” Bowser said in a speech to community members ahead of the flag’s raising.

Crowd members holding signs reading “District of Pride” and waving mini rainbow flags cheered as the mayor hoisted the rainbow stripes next to D.C.’s flag.

She discussed her administration’s establishment of a D.C. LGBTQ Community Center as well as plans to hold World Pride 2025 in the District.

The internationally recognized event is expected to bring over two million visitors to the D.C. area. It also happens to coincide with the District’s 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations.

“We will showcase to the world why we, D.C., lead in affirming policies, supportive resources and, of course, just how big we celebrate our community,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

Bernie Delia is the former Capital Pride Alliance president and co-chair of the World Pride 2025 steering committee. He said it’s been a goal of the Capital Pride Alliance to host World Pride since its establishment in 2008.

“We have been working very diligently ever since (2008) to make sure that the celebration that we present showcases the best of Washington, D.C., the DMV and the United States of America,” Delia said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.