‘Very heavy responsibility’: 345 names added to DC’s National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

FILE - A photo of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.(WTOP/Luke Lukert) FILE - A photo of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.(WTOP/Luke Lukert) The names of 345 fallen police officers who died in the line of duty are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

It’s being done ahead of National Police Week in May, at which point the newly added officers will be honored with a ceremony.

Bill Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, said his hope is that no more names will have to be added to the memorial.

“This is our ongoing responsibility, a very heavy responsibility, to help remember these men and women, to help tell their stories.”

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he has over a dozen friends who are remembered at the memorial.

“Every single time I come down here, it’s an emotional experience, but I leave knowing that these people made that ultimate sacrifice and that sacrifice and these individuals will never be forgotten.”

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the 2025 “Roll Call of Heroes” features the names of 148 officers who died in the line of duty in 2024 and 197 who died in previous years.

Wayne David, the D.C. police officer who died in August while trying to retrieve a firearm, is among those being added to the memorial.

This year’s numbers will push the official total to 24,412 names engraved on the memorial.

