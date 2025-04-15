DC dedicates more resources to potholes, other ‘spring cleaning’ efforts

A lot of people do some spring cleaning around this time of year, and D.C. is doing the same, as the city is dedicating more time and resources to cleaning up areas that need extra attention.

The effort includes street sweeping, alley and corridor cleaning, tree planting, graffiti removal and hazardous waste disposal.

Filling potholes will also be a top priority for the D.C. Department of Transportation.

“We did have a more momentous winter this year, so I know that there will be a lot of work for DDOT to tackle,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, who added that the work would focus on restoring and repaving roads affected by winter utility work.

“DDOT is very busy fixing the damage that the winter caused.”

The city’s public works department will focus on cleaning neighborhoods, and residents are being urged to report issues such as trash buildup, illegal dumping or abandoned vehicles.

“We encourage you to call 311 or use the 311 app to ask for help,” Bowser said.

Bowser repeatedly said city leaders were working to keep the District “beautiful,” echoing a theme frequently mentioned by President Donald Trump and his administration.

Last month, Trump issued an executive order establishing the interdepartmental D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, which he said would coordinate with local officials on things such as enforcing federal immigration law, including deporting people living illegally in the city, boosting the law enforcement presence and increasing the speed and lowering the cost of processing applications to carry concealed weapons.

“America’s capital must be a place in which residents, commuters, and tourists feel safe at all hours, including on public transit. Its highways, boulevards, and parks should be clean, well-kept, and pleasant,” the order stated. “Its monuments, museums, and buildings should reflect and inspire awe and appreciation for our Nation’s strength, greatness, and heritage.”

This Saturday, D.C. will hold its annual “Spring Clean-Up Day,” when communities are encouraged to come together and volunteer to help clean parks, streets and public spaces.

The city will provide containers for people who need to throw out large items.

“All eight wards, all neighbors will come together to help keep our communities clean,” said Bowser. “We have a lot of celebrations across the city, block parties and gatherings, all are ways for us to come together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

