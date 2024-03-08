DC cherry blossoms hit halfway mark to peak bloom

These mild temps this week in the D.C. area and daylight saving time this weekend may have you feeling like spring has sprung. And the cherry blossom trees down at the Tidal Basin agree.

It’s halfway to full bloom as of Friday, according to the National Park Service.

Behold the plant!

Oh, we’re halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages.

🌸🌸🌸/🌸🌸🌸

That means it’s close to peak bloom, which should happen, maybe, possibly, because weather is fickle, in a few weeks.

When it does, there’s gonna be a whole party that includes more than 100 scheduled performances at D.C.’s Tidal Basin for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival itself lasts from March 20 to April 14.

Not enough green in your life? Check out the links below.

