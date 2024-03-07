National Cherry Blossom Festival announces lineup of more than 100 performances

There are more than 100 scheduled performances at D.C.'s Tidal Basin for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

People under the Cherry Blossom trees take pictures, Monday, March 21, 2022, as the trees reach their peek bloom in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The performances run from March 23 through April 7 and take place on the ANA Stage at the Tidal Basin welcome area.

The festival said the musical performances will “celebrate the longstanding friendship between the U.S. and Japan with a dynamic, cross-cultural mix of American, Japanese, and other performing arts.”

Performances begin March 23 with JBE Band, The Midnight Anthem and Jill Fulton, among others. The final performances will take place April 7 with DCFlutes, Natalie Redd, Barry Moton and more set to take the stage.

You can see a full schedule of cherry blossom performances on the National Cherry Blossom Festival website.

