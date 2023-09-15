‘Why can’t we catch him?!’: Family of victim of DC escapee expresses frustration that search isn’t over

As the search continues, Sheila Jackson said she is fearful that a desperate Haynes could resort to violence. “I hope nobody else gets hurt. I just pray nobody gets hurt."

Since escaping police at The George Washington University Hospital on Sept. 6, Christopher Haynes has been in the wind. That fact has left the mother of the Virginia man Haynes is accused of killing frustrated.

“Why can’t we catch him,” said Sheila Jackson, the mother of 33-year-old Brent Hayward, of Gainesville.

After seeing the two-week search for a convicted killer in Pennsylvania come to an end, Jackson wonders what is being done in the search for Haynes.

“Are the same resources being put into catching Christopher Haynes as it is from the man who escaped in Pennsylvania?” she asked.

Investigators believe Haynes killed Hayward on Aug. 12. Haynes had just been arrested the morning of his escape and was at the hospital after complaining of an ankle injury, according to D.C. police.

“Who is accountable? First of all, for those officers who let this man loose, running wildly through the hospital, someone could have seriously gotten hurt, he could have taken someone hostage,” Jackson said.

According to the police department, Haynes got away after assaulting a police officer who was trying to secure him to a hospital gurney with handcuffs.

As the search continues, Jackson said she is fearful that a desperate Haynes could resort to violence.

“I hope nobody else gets hurt. I just pray nobody gets hurt,” she said.

She said because of Haynes’ escape, she is even concerned about returning to her own home.

“I’m just gonna pack up, leave,” she said.

The reward being offered in the cases has risen several times since the search began. Jackson said she hopes no one is helping Haynes.

“I mean, $30,000 … that can take you a long way. Why don’t you want just to turn him in and get a piece of scum off the street?” Jackson said.

D.C. police spokesperson Hugh Carew in an email to WTOP said the search for Haynes remains a “top priority” for the department.

“The search remains active and ongoing and MPD is working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes is brought to justice,” Carew said.

Carew also said numerous reports of possible sightings have been reported and resources are being dedicated to each tip.

When asked if the officer who Haynes escaped from is facing disciplinary action, Carew only said the internal affairs division is investigating the circumstances of Haynes’ escape.

Jackson said her son was a “kind and generous, loving man,” who did not deserve the way he died. She said the pain of losing her son has been unbearable.

“I would never ever wish this on any mother. This is a horrible feeling. It’s like a knife, it’s just hurts. It’s constant,” she said.

