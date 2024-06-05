Storms set to return to DC area, triggering flood watch

After a few days in a row of mostly sunny weather, storms are expected to return to the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon bringing the risk for flash flooding.

After a few days in a row of mostly sunny weather, storms are expected to return to the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon bringing the risk for flash flooding, high winds, thunder and lightning. Here’s what you need to know.

Though showers are forecast to pop up and then disappear throughout the region, with very little continuous rain, there is the risk of flash flooding around waterways and low-lying areas.

“We’re also watching for some strong to severe storms capable of producing some sizable hail, some damaging winds, even a quick spin up tornado,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.

Flood watch for the DC region

There will be some heavy, on and off rain in parts of the D.C. area, which has triggered a flood watch by the National Weather Service.

The flood watch starts at noon and lasts till Wednesday evening, encompassing the entire D.C. area and stretching up past Annapolis and Baltimore, Maryland.

“Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move across the area today into this evening,” the weather service stated in its forecast. “Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with isolated amounts 3 to 4 inches possible.”

The storms are expected to pop up first in the western suburbs Wednesday afternoon and move east, with some of the heaviest rain hitting just in time for the evening commute.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said that heavier pockets of rain could lead to flooding in areas with bad drainage, including urban areas.

“We’ll have some off and on showers, some of those could continue to develop over the same spots and the limited movement over the same spots and the limited movement out of that same area could lead to some of that flooding,” he said.

If you’ve felt the humidity across the region in the last few days, then you won’t be surprised to hear that there is a high volume of moisture in the air.

“The air is just laden with moisture, just so full of moisture that when these showers and storms develop, they have a lot of moisture to tap into,” van de Graaff explained. “And that’s why we have some of that concern.”

The rain is expected to really set in later in the afternoon and evening with highs in the 80s.

Van de Graaff warns that there “may be even a few gusty storms with some winds inside some of these cells brought down by the rain.”

Thursday has a few more scattered showers in the forecast, including some mugginess as the storm front leaves the D.C. area.

“Once it fully clears the air will start to be wrung out and by Friday, we’ll still be in the 80s but without the humidity, it’s going to feel much more refreshing,” van de Graaff said.

The weekend is looking dry and warm, even “rather wonderful,” he said.

Full Forecast

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Rain, storms

Highs: 78-83

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Lingering showers and storms

Highs: 69-75

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mp

THURSDAY:

Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Scattered showers, storms

Highs: 84-88

Winds: SW to NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 80-85

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Current weather

