17-year-old charged in shooting death of 15-year-old in Prince William Co.

A Virginia teenager faces murder charges following a shooting that killed another teenager and wounded three other people in Prince William County.

Police said the 17-year-old boy fired a gun toward a group of five people on Monday night on the 3700 block of Masthead Trail in Triangle. Prince William County police said the suspect and the victims all knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from a “previous altercation and ongoing dispute” between them.

Fire and rescue personnel took two wounded people to the hospital — a 15-year-old boy who later died and a man who lived.

Police also found a 16-year-old boy with a graze wound, who was treated at the hospital. Another man, who was shot, was driven to the hospital.

One neighbor said he witnessed the gathering behind his home and heard the gunshots that followed. After calling 911, he said he found a young person laying on the grass, asking for help. He and other neighbors started tending to the person.

Police said the 16-year-old boy and the men, ages 18 and 20, are “expected to survive.” Another man was not hurt in the shooting.

The 17-year-old accused in the shooting is being held at the juvenile detention center and has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

