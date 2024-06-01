1 person dead, 6 injured after crash on Capital Beltway, 3 lanes blocked before Georgia Ave

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue officials, seven people were involved in the collision at around 3 a.m. One person was ejected from a vehicle, and another was entrapped.

Six people were transported to local hospitals, with two having critical injuries.

Only one right lane of the inner loop is open in the area of the crash, after all lanes were closed for about three hours.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is advising drivers to plan an alternate travel route as the investigation continues.

WMATA also warns commuters that the Red Line shuttle buses, which have replaced the end of the Red Line from Takoma to Glenmont stations during summer construction, have also been delayed due to the crash.

A map with the approximate location of the crash is below.

