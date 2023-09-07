GW resumes classes as search for murder suspect escapee continues; FBI offering $10k reward

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about Christopher Haynes' whereabouts and anything that will lead to his arrest.

An escaped murder suspect triggered a shelter-in-place at the George Washington University campus. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)

An escaped murder suspect triggered a shelter-in-place at the George Washington University campus. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)

In-person classes and events at D.C.’s George Washington University resume Thursday, where the campus is much calmer, after a shelter-in-place order was lifted Wednesday night.

That shelter-in-place order was issued earlier in the day, after a man charged with a homicide offense escaped the custody of police at George Washington Hospital.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about Christopher Haynes’ whereabouts and anything that will lead to his arrest.

He is no longer believed to be in the area, as of Thursday morning. But university officials are still advising students to use caution as they move about campus.

“It’s a little concerning, because my family is here, but other than that they said he’s gone, so I’m not really concerned anymore,” Jawan Harris told WTOP Thursday. He said his girlfriend works at the hospital.

Haynes, 30, escaped police custody just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police described him as a 6-foot tall Black man, weighing 205 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a white suit, black T-shirt and gray shorts — with one red shoe, one was later believed to have been recovered by officers.

He was not handcuffed, but Haynes was last seen with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.

D.C. police released a photo of Haynes, which appears to be taken from a home surveillance camera on Thursday.

“I was in class and everyone was getting text messages about a shelter in place,” Asia Mohammad told WTOP Wednesday. She was one of many George Washington University students who were stuck in class.

Sophia Z. was another student who said she was also told to stay in her class: “We didn’t know it was a murder suspect. I literally just got like a bunch of text messages from my mom and then we had our friends searching up on the internet and that’s how we found out.”

“I saw the cops start swarming everywhere,” said Diego Cass, who was headed back to the Metro station.

Several street closures were in place during the search, including on the Key Bridge, where outbound travel lanes reopened after 6 p.m. Police officers, some with their guns drawn extended their search — aided with the assistance of helicopters — from Foggy Bottom to areas of Georgetown.

GW’s student alert system asked members of the campus to shelter in place before 9 p.m. “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

In a social media post published around 10 p.m., GW’s alert system said the hospital was cleared by police who said they believe Haynes is no longer in the Foggy Bottom area.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper and Mike Murillo, who reported from Foggy Bottom, and Abigail Constantino and Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.