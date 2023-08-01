1 killed, 1 injured in deadly shooting, DC police say

D.C. police said one man has died and another has been seriously injured after a shooting in Northeast late Saturday.

One man has died and another has been seriously injured after a shooting in Northeast late Saturday, D.C. police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a BP Gas Station in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast at about 11 p.m.

Preliminarily, one victim appears to have died at the scene of the shooting. Another person injured in the shooting has been taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.