Police up reward to $30k as search for murder suspect who escaped from GW Hospital continues

Authorities are still searching for the murder suspect who escaped from The George Washington University Hospital while in D.C. police custody last week

Authorities are still searching for the murder suspect who escaped from The George Washington University Hospital while in D.C. police custody last week — and the department is now offering a $30,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to his arrest.

When Christopher Haynes, 30, escaped custody on Sept. 6, authorities were initially offering a $10,000 reward. The reward grew to $25,000 the day after Haynes’ escape.

In a news release Tuesday, D.C. police said finding Haynes is “a top priority” for the department.

“The search remains active and ongoing and MPD is working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes is brought to justice,” the news release said.

The department said it has also received “numerous reports” of possible sightings of Haynes since his escape and is “dedicating resources to each tip.”

Police describe Haynes as a 6-foot tall Black male, weighing approximately 205 pounds with brown eyes, black shoulder-length dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck.

Surveillance footage of Haynes was released, showing him on the back patio of a home on the 900 block of 23rd Street NW.

Haynes had been arrested the morning of Sept. 6 in Manassas, Virginia, on a D.C. arrest warrant related to the Aug. 12 shooting death of 33-year-old Brent Hayward, of Gainesville, Virginia, in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast D.C.

Haynes waived his right to extradition in Virginia and was brought to the D.C. police homicide branch to be booked and processed later that day.

Police said that around 3 p.m. the same day, Haynes had complained about a preexisting ankle injury and was brought to the GWU Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said around 3:30 p.m., as an officer was trying to secure one of Haynes’ handcuffs to a hospital gurney, Haynes assaulted the officer and fled the hospital.

The incident prompted a five-hour shelter in place at George Washington University.

Police ask anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.