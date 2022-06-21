Polls close in DC primaries

The polls have closed in D.C. and voters have chosen candidates to fill party ballot slots for mayor, attorney general, delegate to Congress, as well as several seats on the D.C. Council.

The Democrats are the only party with primary races; all other party candidates are running unopposed. The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city.

The Associated Press has projected the winners in Republican races, including for mayor – Stacia Hall; members of the D.C. Council – David Krucoff (Ward 3), Clarence Lee (Ward 5), Giuseppe Niosi (At-Large), Nate Derenge (chairman); and D.C. delegate – Nelson Rimensnyder.

Democratic candidate for D.C. Council’s Ward 6 Charles Allen is running unopposed and has been projected the party’s winner, as well.

Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser faces challenges from council members Robert White and Trayon White, as well as businessman James Butler.

It’s a three-person race among Brian Schwalb, Ryan Jones and Bruce Spiva to succeed Attorney General Karl Racine, who is not running again.

For D.C. Council chair, Phil Mendelson is being challenged by Erin Palmer; while At-Large member Anita Bonds faces off against Lisa Gore, Nate Fleming and Dexter Williams.

Residents are also choosing their council members, including:

Ward 1 : Incumbent Brianne Nadeau, Salah Czapary and Sabel Harris.

: Incumbent Brianne Nadeau, Salah Czapary and Sabel Harris. Ward 3 : Tricia Duncan, Henry Cohen, Matthew Frumin, Eric Goulet, Ben Bergmann, Beau Finley, Monte Monash, Deirdre Brown and Phil Thomas are running to replace Council member Mary Cheh, who isn’t running for reelection. (Duncan, Cohen and Bergmann are still on the ballot but have suspended their campaigns.)

: Tricia Duncan, Henry Cohen, Matthew Frumin, Eric Goulet, Ben Bergmann, Beau Finley, Monte Monash, Deirdre Brown and Phil Thomas are running to replace Council member Mary Cheh, who isn’t running for reelection. (Duncan, Cohen and Bergmann are still on the ballot but have suspended their campaigns.) Ward 5: Kathy Henderson, Gordon Fletcher, Art Lloyd, Zachary Parker, Gary To-To Johnson, Faith Gibson Hubbard and Vincent Orange are running to succeed Council member Kenyan McDuffie, who isn’t running for reelection.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is being challenged by Wendy Hamilton and Kelly Williams, and Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa is being challenged by Linda L. Gray.

Check back with WTOP News throughout the night for the results and the latest election news.