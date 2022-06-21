Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Washington, DC News » Polls close in DC primaries

Polls close in DC primaries

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 21, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The polls have closed in D.C. and voters have chosen candidates to fill party ballot slots for mayor, attorney general, delegate to Congress, as well as several seats on the D.C. Council.

The Democrats are the only party with primary races; all other party candidates are running unopposed. The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city.

The Associated Press has projected the winners in Republican races, including for mayor – Stacia Hall; members of the D.C. Council – David Krucoff (Ward 3), Clarence Lee (Ward 5), Giuseppe Niosi (At-Large), Nate Derenge (chairman); and D.C. delegate – Nelson Rimensnyder.

Democratic candidate for D.C. Council’s Ward 6 Charles Allen is running unopposed and has been projected the party’s winner, as well.

Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser faces challenges from council members Robert White and Trayon White, as well as businessman James Butler.

It’s a three-person race among Brian Schwalb, Ryan Jones and Bruce Spiva to succeed Attorney General Karl Racine, who is not running again.

For D.C. Council chair, Phil Mendelson is being challenged by Erin Palmer; while At-Large member Anita Bonds faces off against Lisa Gore, Nate Fleming and Dexter Williams.

Residents are also choosing their council members, including:

  • Ward 1: Incumbent Brianne Nadeau, Salah Czapary and Sabel Harris.
  • Ward 3: Tricia Duncan, Henry Cohen, Matthew Frumin, Eric Goulet, Ben Bergmann, Beau Finley, Monte Monash, Deirdre Brown and Phil Thomas are running to replace Council member Mary Cheh, who isn’t running for reelection. (Duncan, Cohen and Bergmann are still on the ballot but have suspended their campaigns.)
  • Ward 5: Kathy Henderson, Gordon Fletcher, Art Lloyd, Zachary Parker, Gary To-To Johnson, Faith Gibson Hubbard and Vincent Orange are running to succeed Council member Kenyan McDuffie, who isn’t running for reelection.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is being challenged by Wendy Hamilton and Kelly Williams, and Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa is being challenged by Linda L. Gray.

Check back with WTOP News throughout the night for the results and the latest election news. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

River Oaks Elementary School in Woodbridge is a polling place for Va’s 7th District for Republican primary — six candidates are in the ballot. Each hopes to take on Democrat Abigail Spanberger this fall. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Here in Va’s 7th District, 6 GOP primary candidates are running for a chance to take on Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger. By 10am, 7 people voted at Potomac Middle School. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
At the Chevy Chase Community Center, primary voting early in the morning has been really slow. Just a handful of voters have been here in the first hour that polls were open. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
Mayor Muriel Bowser shakes hands while supporters chant “four more years” as the D.C. primary elections begin. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
Virginia’s District 8 voters have one item on the ballot: the district’s House seat. Voters will enter privacy areas and select either incumbent House Democrat Don Beyer or Victoria Virasingh. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Signs adorn the lawn of the Chevy Chase Community Center as polling locations prepare to open for the D.C. primary elections. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
Most polling places in Virginia have drop boxes near the entrances for sealed absentee ballots. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Primary Election Day begins at George C. Marshall High School, in Falls Church. Virginia’s District 8 is made up of parts of Fairfax and Arlington counties, as well as Falls Church and Alexandria. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
(1/8)

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

Creating a safe space for IoT

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up