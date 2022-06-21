Voters head to polls to decide primaries in DC, Va.

Tuesday is primary day in D.C. and Virginia, where voters will pick the candidates for November’s ballot for Congress and local offices.

Virginia

In Virginia, many of the candidates are unopposed, and several ballot spots were determined by closed, party-sponsored events, such as conventions and firehouse primaries. But there are a couple of D.C.-area primaries Tuesday.

In District 7, which includes parts of Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties, six Republicans — Bryce Reeves, Crystal Vanuch, David Ross, Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia and Yesli Vega — are running for the chance to take on incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

In District 8, which includes parts of Fairfax County, Arlington County, Alexandria and Falls Church, incumbent Democrat Don Beyer is facing a challenge from Victoria Virasingh.

Spanberger and Rep. Elaine Luria, who represents the 2nd District along the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach, are considered to be among the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in Congress. Four Republicans — Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, Jarome Bell and Jennifer Kiggans — are running to take on Luria.

Early voting started May 6, and many people have already cast their ballots.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Most voting sites will also have drop boxes for sealed absentee ballots.

If you’re a Virginia voter and you haven’t cast your ballot yet, WTOP’s Virginia Primary Voter Guide has more on where to vote and who’s on the ballot — including links to candidate websites.

DC

D.C. is holding primaries for mayor, attorney general and delegate to Congress. There are also races for several seats on the D.C. Council — the chair, one at-large seat and spots in Wards 1, 3 and 5. The Democrats are the only party with primary races; all other party candidates are running unopposed.

Vote centers are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mayor Muriel Bowser faces challenges from council members Robert White and Trayon White, as well as James Butler.

Attorney General Karl Racine isn’t running again, so Brian Schwalb, Ryan Jones and Bruce Spiva are running to succeed him.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson is being challenged by Erin Palmer; At-Large member Anita Bonds is taking on Lisa Gore, Nate Fleming and Dexter Williams; and Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau is facing Salah Czapary and Sabel Harris.

In Ward 3, Councilmember Mary Cheh isn’t running for reelection. Tricia Duncan, Henry Cohen, Matthew Frumin, Eric Goulet, Ben Bergmann, Beau Finley, Monte Monash, Deirdre Brown and Phil Thomas are running to succeed her. (Duncan, Cohen and Bergmann are still on the ballot but have suspended their campaigns.)

And in Ward 5, Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie isn’t running for reelection. Kathy Henderson, Gordon Fletcher, Art Lloyd, Zachary Parker, Gary To-To Johnson, Faith Gibson Hubbard and Vincent Orange are running to succeed him.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is being challenged by Wendy Hamilton and Kelly Williams, and Shadow Representative Oye Owoleya is being challenged by Linda L. Gray.

D.C. has a searchable map for polling places, and the drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

WTOP’s D.C. Primary Voter Guide has more on where and how to vote, as well as links to the candidates’ websites.

Maryland’s primary is July 19.