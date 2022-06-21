Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Polls close in Virginia primaries

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 21, 2022, 7:24 PM

The polls have closed in Virginia, after voters chose candidates to fill party ballot slots in House districts and a few local races.

In most of the districts, the races were either uncontested or decided in party-run events such as conventions or firehouse primaries last month. But a few contested races in the D.C. area remain.

The list of candidates is long in two Republican contests: In the 7th District, which includes parts of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties, six Republicans are running for the chance to take on incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the fall: state Sen. Bryce Reeves; Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Vanuch; Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross; Derrick Anderson, a veteran who touted his endorsement from U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas; Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega; and political outsider Gina Ciarcia.

With 33 of 213 precincts reporting, Vega is leading with 28.38% of the vote; Anderson has 25.43%, while Reeves has 19.82%, Vanuch has 17.76%, Ross has 4.99% and Ciarcia has 3.61%.

And in the 2nd District, which runs along the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach, four Republicans are running to challenge Rep. Elaine Luria in November: Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, Jarome Bell and state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans.

With 18 of 236 precincts reporting, Kiggans is leading with 57.34%; Bell has 26.27%, Altman has 14.14% and Baan has 2.25%.

Spanberger and Luria are rated as two of the most vulnerable Democratic members of the House.

There’s one Democratic primary race Tuesday: In the 8th District, which includes parts of Fairfax County, Arlington County, Alexandria and Falls Church, incumbent Rep. Don Beyer faces challenger Victoria Virasingh in the Democratic primary.

With 20 precincts of 182 reporting, Beyer leads, 73.39% to 26.61%.

There’s one D.C.-area local race in Tuesday’s primary. The Democratic primary for Manassas City Council has four candidates seeking three spots on the November ballot: Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev, incumbent Ralph J. Smith, Robert R. Keller and Sonia R. Vasquez Luna.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

