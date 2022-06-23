National Capital Barbecue Battle street closures, parking restrictions this weekend

Plan ahead if you're driving in D.C. this weekend as there will be several parking restrictions and street closures for the National Capital Barbecue Battle.

The 30th barbecue battle and food festival is sponsored by Giant Food and features barbecue and other summer food specialties, contests, celebrity chefs and authors and more.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as “Emergency No Parking” from Friday at 6:30 p.m. until Monday at 2 a.m.:

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW;

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW;

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW;

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW;

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW;

Pennsylvania Avenue between of 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW.

Because street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions, D.C. police encourage people to check for updates on Twitter.

Police said the public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage and that all vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

D.C. police said there could be delays surrounding these streets this weekend and “may wish to consider alternative routes.”

