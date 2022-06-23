Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Washington, DC News » National Capital Barbecue Battle…

National Capital Barbecue Battle street closures, parking restrictions this weekend

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Plan ahead if you’re driving in D.C. this weekend as there will be several parking restrictions and street closures for the National Capital Barbecue Battle.

The 30th barbecue battle and food festival is sponsored by Giant Food and features barbecue and other summer food specialties, contests, celebrity chefs and authors and more.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as “Emergency No Parking” from Friday at 6:30 p.m. until Monday at 2 a.m.:

  • 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW;
  • Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW;
  • 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW;
  • 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW;
  • Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW;
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between of 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW.

Because street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions, D.C. police encourage people to check for updates on Twitter.

Police said the public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage and that all vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

D.C. police said there could be delays surrounding these streets this weekend and “may wish to consider alternative routes.”

Visit WTOP’s traffic page for the latest updates, follow us on Twitter @WTOPtraffic, and listen to live traffic reports every 10 minutes on 103.5 FM or via our online stream.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up