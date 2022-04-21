Masks optional on DC Streetcar and DC Circulator

Masks are now optional on the DC Streetcar and DC Circulator, the District Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The decision comes after a judge in Florida voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains, and in travel hubs. The U.S. Department of Justice plans to file an appeal seeking to overturn that ruling.

DDOT said it implements masking policies based on federal guidance.

Mask requirements throughout the D.C. area have been dropped for mass transit, airplanes and transit hubs.

Read more online at dccirculator.com and dcstreetcar.com.