RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Masks optional on DC…

Masks optional on DC Streetcar and DC Circulator

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 21, 2022, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Masks are now optional on the DC Streetcar and DC Circulator, the District Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The decision comes after a judge in Florida voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains, and in travel hubs. The U.S. Department of Justice plans to file an appeal seeking to overturn that ruling.

DDOT said it implements masking policies based on federal guidance.

Mask requirements throughout the D.C. area have been dropped for mass transit, airplanes and transit hubs.

Read more online at dccirculator.com and dcstreetcar.com.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Intel community weighs role of open source intelligence amid Ukraine conflict

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up