Metro, TSA drop mask requirement following judge’s order voiding mandate

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com
Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 5:31 AM

The national mask mandate for mass transit and airplanes is officially over.

A Florida federal judge struck down the order Monday after saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision to extend the mask order, and also did not follow proper rulemaking procedures when doing so.

The mask mandate was set to expire Monday, but the CDC had planned to extend it until May 3.

Many airlines and public transit agencies across the country reacted in real time to the news, including here in the D.C. area.

Metro

Metro dropped its mask requirement for riders and employees Monday night.

That covers all of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s services, such as Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

WMATA announced it was dropping its mask requirement around 9 p.m. Monday, after earlier saying it would continue to require masks on trains, buses and in stations, as it waited for CDC guidance.

Airports

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it will no longer enforce mask wearing on public transit or at transportation hubs.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority — which covers Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport in Virginia, as well as BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland — referred to the TSA’s and the White House’s stance on the issue.

Some major airlines updated their policies soon after judge’s order.

United Airlines is joined by Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Jet Blue and Spirit Airlines in shifting to a mask-optional stance.

Alaska Airlines said that there will be “some guests whose behavior was particularly egregious who will remain banned, even after the mask policy is rescinded.”

Trains

Amtrak has moved to a mask-optional position, while the official word from other railway services is still to come.

“While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19,” an Amtrak spokesperson told WTOP. “Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

The Virginia Railway Express told riders that it’s aware of the development.

For now, both the Justice Department and the CDC have yet to say whether they’ll appeal the ruling.

The ruling from District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, driven by the BA.2 subvariant. In D.C., cases have gone up by over 100% in the last week.

