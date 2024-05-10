Boil water advisory lifted following Northwest DC water main break

DC Water has lifted a boil water advisory that affected several Northwest D.C. neighborhoods after a large water main break Wednesday afternoon.

DC Water is instructing customers in the previously impacted area to run cold water taps for 10 minutes before using, if water was not used at all during the advisory. They are also instructing those customers to discard food, beverages or ice prepared with water that was not boiled during the advisory.

The advisory affected 4,800 customers in some neighborhoods in Upper Northwest D.C., including Upper Chevy Chase, Ft. Reno, American University, Spring Valley, Friendship Heights, Westover Place, Wakefield, North Cleveland Park, Palisades, Wesley Heights, Foxhall Crescent, Foxhall Village, Hawthorne, Barnaby Woods and Chevy Chase.

An interactive map from DC Water shows the areas that were affected.

The boil water advisory was issued as a conservative, precautionary measure to protect public health, DC Water said. The water main break caused a loss of water pressure, which could allow bacteria and other disease-causing contaminants to enter the system.

Bacteria and other disease-causing contamination such as viruses and parasites can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, which could pose health risks to vulnerable groups, the utility said in a news release.

The boil water advisory was lifted after tests confirmed that drinking water meets all water quality safety standards.

WTOP’s Jack Moore, Mike Murillo and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

