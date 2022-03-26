RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Kuwait announces financial support to complete Desert Storm memorial

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 26, 2022, 8:17 PM

Kuwait announced it would provide additional financial support to complete the construction of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial on D.C.’s National Mall.

According to a news release from The National Desert Storm Memorial Association (NDSWM), Kuwait’s latest contribution will make it the lead financial donor in constructing the new memorial.  

Artist rendering of the proposed design for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial on D.C.’s National Mall. (Courtesy NDSWM)

“Our contribution stems from our strong desire to recognize and honor the men and women who stood firmly and justly on the right side of history and paid the ultimate price to free Kuwait from the aggression of Saddam Hussein.” Kuwait Ambassador Al Sabah said in a Saturday news release.

“Anyone walking around the Mall in Washington cannot but stand in awe of America’s righteousness and grandeur. This memorial will add another important chapter to that legacy,” he added.

1991’s Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield were a U.S.-led military effort to eject Iraq’s forces from their illegal occupation of neighboring Kuwait.

Artist rendering of the proposed design for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial on D.C.’s National Mall. (Courtesy NDSWM)

Work toward a memorial for the fallen U.S. soldiers and veterans of this conflict began when President Obama signed legislation to fund and enable its construction. By 2017, President Donald Trump authorized the memorial to be built on the National Mall.

A site near the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was approved in 2018.

Since its inception, Kuwait has been a major supporter of the memorial project.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Highness, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, the State of Kuwait leadership, as well as Ambassador al-Sabah for their steadfast support of this memorial and for remembering the events, people, and enduring legacy for which this memorial will commemorate,” Scott C. Stump, CEO and President of NDSWM said in the news release.

Artist rendering of the proposed design for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial on D.C.’s National Mall. (Courtesy NDSWM)

NDSWM said it would break ground on the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial once its final design has been approved. The organization says its goal is to complete and dedicate the new memorial by 2024.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

