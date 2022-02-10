DC launches digital COVID-19 vaccination record portal

D.C. has launched a new web-based Digital Vaccine Record portal which is aimed at giving District residents better access to their official COVID-19 vaccination records.

D.C. has launched a new web-based Digital Vaccine Record portal, which is aimed at giving District residents better access to their official COVID-19 vaccination records.

The Digital Vaccine Record portal shows the same information as your paper vaccine card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: your name, date of birth, vaccination dates and vaccine type, D.C. Health said.

That info can be used as proof of immunization, which D.C. requires to enter restaurants and bars.

D.C.’s vaccine mandate says anyone 12 and older who wants to get into a restaurant, bar, sports venue, gym, nightclub or conference center needs to provide proof of at least one shot of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s mandate went into effect in December.

Proof of a second dose will be required starting Feb. 15.

Some establishments — like grocery stores, museums and places of worship — are exempt.

D.C. residents can fill out a form online to request a digital copy of their COVID vaccination record.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.