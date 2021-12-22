Bowser: Proof of vaccination to be required at DC restaurants, bars

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that indoor venues like restaurants, bars and gyms will be required to verify patrons 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Enforcement goes into effect Jan. 15 at 6 a.m. Proof of a second dose will be required starting Feb. 15.

Some establishments — like grocery stores, museums and places of worship — are exempt.

Additionally, officials said the mayor’s order is not an employer mandate, but a vaccine requirement for those visiting the establishments.

Officials said more guidance is forthcoming and will be posted online.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include a CDC-issued vaccination card, an immunization print out from the patient portal of a person’s vaccine or health care provider or through a COVID-19 verification app like VaxYes or CLEAR.

“We had to shut down because we didn’t know a lot about the virus. And we knew it was very dangerous. And we didn’t have effective pharmaceutical interventions. But now we do,” Bowser said during the Wednesday briefing.

“If you are a resident who has not yet vaccinated and you want to continue enjoying these activities, now’s the time to get vaccinated.”

Businesses will also be required to post signs informing patrons that proof of vaccination is required.

Bowser said the announcement was made Wednesday to give businesses time to prepare.

Asked about spotting fake vaccine cards, Bowser said the city is “not asking our businesses to be sleuths or detectives, we are asking them to use their best efforts to make sure their patrons are complying.”

The mayor reinstated the indoor mask mandate for the District earlier in the week and declared a state of emergency amid surging COVID cases.

D.C. joins a growing list of cities that require proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order will go into effect Jan. 3. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the city will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at many indoor businesses beginning in mid-January. New York and San Francisco already require it.

In addition to the new mandates, D.C. has also ordered 5 million more rapid antigen tests, for a total of 6 million, in an effort to meet testing needs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

