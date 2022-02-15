DC COVID-19 vaccine portal taken down after sending people wrong records

DC Health has taken down its vaccination portal after the system sent people the wrong vaccination records.

As first reported by NBC Washington, there is no word on how many incorrect records were sent.

A DC Health spokesperson said the department is aware that a small number of residents have experienced issues while using the system during a high period of use Tuesday afternoon.

“We are currently remediating this issue and the site is temporarily offline for maintenance. We ask that residents monitor our social platforms to learn when the site is back up and running,” a spokesperson said.

The District launched the Digital Vaccine Portal earlier this month, with the intention of giving residents better access to their official COVID-19 vaccination records.

It shows the same information as your paper vaccine card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: your name, date of birth, vaccination dates and vaccine type, D.C. Health said.

