ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Washington, DC News » Capitol Police hit hard…

Capitol Police hit hard by omicron variant

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

January 6, 2022, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While the United States Capitol Police are trying to restructure and rebuild following last year’s Jan. 6 attack, the new chief said the omicron variant of the coronavirus is depleting the already short-staffed law enforcement agency. 

Chief Tom Manger told senators during a hearing on Jan. 6 oversight that the department is down 447 officers from full capacity. 

“We’ve got dozens of officers that are out on isolation. We’ve got dozens of officers that have been out longterm with the impacts of COVID,” Manger said. “So it has affected our staffing levels and again, with everything else that all the other staffing challenges that we have, COVID is wreaking havoc as well.”

Manger told the senators that around 70% of staff at Capitol Police have been vaccinated, but “we’re being hit hard by folks both vaccinated and not vaccinated with this latest variant.” 

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

The discussion about COVID within the department came up during his testimony on the Jan. 6 attack and how to prevent a similar riot.

Staffing shortages was a common problem brought up by Manger and the committee. 

Manger said 153 officers have either retired or resigned since the beginning of 2021. 

He said the strategy of the department will be to get ahead of officer attrition. It plans on hiring 280 more officers during this fiscal year. They may also look at contract security staff for positions that don’t need armed officers.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up