WTOP Presents: Covering the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands gathered in D.C. to protest the election of President Joe Biden, with many claiming the 2020 presidential race was stolen — a falsehood circulated in far-right circles.

That same day, the U.S. Capitol was breached by a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters.

WTOP had reporters in the Capitol, on the National Mall and in our newsroom covering the events of the day as they unfolded.

On the one year anniversary, the team that was a part of that coverage relived the emotion of that day. With new interviews and never-before-seen footage, this mini-documentary shows how WTOP covered the Capitol insurrection.