Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen aiding communities after deadly tornadoes

Chef Andrés said that he expected teams to be on the ground by Sunday to help families during a "tragic day for so many families."

Chef José Andrés is leaving the District on a plane to Kentucky with World Central Kitchen. The goal: to help Midwestern communities effected by Friday’s string of deadly tornadoes.

Andrés spoke to his followers from Dulles International Airport and said he hoped to be in Kentucky to respond to the storm very soon.

“There’s not much to say in those moments because you feel so powerless,” Andrés said. “That’s why we all need to be ready. We all need to be kinder to each other. We all need to respect each other.”

Chef Andrés said that he would be traveling to Kentucky after at least 30 tornadoes were reported in at least six states, killing at least 50 citizens.

Those storms stretched across 200 miles, with teams expected to be on the ground by Sunday in the most heavily impacted areas.

On the ground in Mayfield, KY where search & rescue operations continue through the night following the massive tornadoes. WCK’s @SamBloch1 reports in after delivering meals for first responders. We have teams spread out to support communities in the days ahead. #ChefsForKentucky pic.twitter.com/T7vs1P0XDU — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) December 12, 2021

The chef noted that his goal was simply to help families during a “tragic day for so many families.” He will be working with the nonprofit to bring food to communities devastated by the storm just weeks before Christmas.

People of America … tragic day for so many families. I am at DCA airport flying to meet @WCKitchen team in Kentucky responding to the tornadoes. We are working with chefs … food trucks & have WCK teams now in many communities … Will update from the ground soon. #ChefsForKentucky pic.twitter.com/jX04Bbqakw — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) Dec. 12, 2021

The noted celebrity chef is known for his philanthropy. Andrés has been hosted by the National Cathedral, thrown a ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals game and was gifted $100 million from Jeff Bezos for World Central Kitchen.

That organization he founded has since committed to a $1 billion donation over the coming decade for families impacted by climate crises.