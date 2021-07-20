Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Bezos gives Jose Andres $100 million for World Central Kitchen

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 20, 2021, 2:35 PM

Chef Jose Andres and Van Jones, founder of Dream Corps and a CNN political contributor, will each receive a $100 million gift from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be shared with charities of their choice.

Bezos announced the “Courage and Civility Award” gifts after his 11-minute flight into the edge of space Tuesday morning. Bezos said the awards are to leaders who are building needle-moving solutions to complex problems, and doing it with courage and civility.

For Andres, the money will go to World Central Kitchen, which has been addressing food insecurity needs around the world, particularly in the aftermath of disasters.

“This award itself cannot feed the world on its own. But this is the start of a new chapter for us,” Andres said. “It will allow us to think beyond the next hurricane to the bigger challenges we face.”

Andres had said the goal of World Central Kitchen is to double food aid around the world and change the way 3 billion people cook their food in unclean settings.

World Central Kitchen, founded by Andres in 2010, has served more than 50 million meals to people impacted by crisis. It has also trained hundreds of chefs; advanced clean cooking practices; and given grants to farms, fisheries and small food businesses.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

