FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Washington Nationals » Chef José Andrés to…

Chef José Andrés to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Nationals game

Ryan Wormeli

June 14, 2021, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chef José Andrés to throw out the first pitch at Nationals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Nationals will be hosting staff and volunteers of World Central Kitchen for Tuesday’s matchup with the Pirates to help celebrate World Central Kitchen Day at Nationals Park.

The organization is paying “tribute to their incredible philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” and as a part of the ceremonies chef José Andrés will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game. The team will also be holding a special pregame ceremony to highlight their efforts.

Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, and he and Nate Mook – CEO of World Central Kitchen – will both be at the game.

This isn’t Andrés’ first time throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Nationals. The celebrity chef previously threw out the first pitch ahead of a World Series game against the Astros in 2019.

The Nationals will also be donating half of Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle to World Central Kitchen.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up