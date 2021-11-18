DC adds more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids

D.C. is extending its walk-up vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 years old who still need to receive their first dose, while also releasing a schedule for those seeking their second shot.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the head of DC Health, announced that the clinics are open to parents who want their children to receive the pediatric dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

First dose clinics, as seen above, are exclusively for families looking to have their children receive their initial dose of the vaccine.

Parents who cannot attend the vaccination event in-person have the option to print and sign a form, allowing a trusted family member to accompany their child to the pop-up vaccine clinics. The forms can be found online.

Second dose clinics will begin on Friday, Nov. 26. DC Health asks families to take their child to the same site where they received their first dose, along with their child’s vaccination card. However, families that do go to a different site will not be turned away.

Only families who have a child that received their first dose will be allowed at the second dose vaccination sites. DC Health said that first doses will not be supplied at the second dose sites, and supplies will be limited based on the number of kids who received their first dose at that same clinic three weeks earlier.

