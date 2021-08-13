CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | DC-area hospitals avoid COVID-19 crush | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Washington, DC News » Need a vaccine shot?…

Need a vaccine shot? DC will come to you

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 13, 2021, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unvaccinated D.C. residents can now request to get a shot at home, according to updated guidance from officials.

Patrick Ashley, with D.C. Health, tweeted the news Thursday.

“Don’t have to be homebound in DC (recently changed). Just give us a call and we’ll come!” he wrote.

The number to call is: 1-855-363-0333

“New news you can use,” At-Large Council member Christina Henderson tweeted in response to Ashley. “DC will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to you.”

Previously, the offer was only open to homebound residents.

D.C.’s “Get Vaccinated” website has not yet been updated with the news Ashley tweeted out.

WAMU/DCist reported that it had reached out to D.C. Health about plans to publicize the new information.

“Yes, there are plans to inform residents [about the program],” a spokesperson for DC Health said in an email to DCist/WAMU, but did not elaborate.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, Mayor Muriel Bowser recently mandated that all District government employees must get vaccinated.

That includes contractors, interns and grantees, as well as all teacher and staff for D.C. Public Schools.

Many District charter schools have implemented the same requirement.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up