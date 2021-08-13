Need a vaccine shot? DC will come to you

Unvaccinated D.C. residents can now request to get a shot at home, according to updated guidance from officials.

Patrick Ashley, with D.C. Health, tweeted the news Thursday.

“Don’t have to be homebound in DC (recently changed). Just give us a call and we’ll come!” he wrote.

The number to call is: 1-855-363-0333

“New news you can use,” At-Large Council member Christina Henderson tweeted in response to Ashley. “DC will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to you.”

Previously, the offer was only open to homebound residents.

D.C.’s “Get Vaccinated” website has not yet been updated with the news Ashley tweeted out.

WAMU/DCist reported that it had reached out to D.C. Health about plans to publicize the new information.

“Yes, there are plans to inform residents [about the program],” a spokesperson for DC Health said in an email to DCist/WAMU, but did not elaborate.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, Mayor Muriel Bowser recently mandated that all District government employees must get vaccinated.

That includes contractors, interns and grantees, as well as all teacher and staff for D.C. Public Schools.

Many District charter schools have implemented the same requirement.