2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Washington, DC News » 'We have to be…

‘We have to be there before it happens:’ DC group on ways to reduce gun violence

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

July 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. nonprofit that works to support children in under-resourced neighborhoods has some ideas on how to reduce the recent uptick in gun violence in the District.

“I feel like the mindset for years has been waiting to see what happens and then react,” Rahaman Kilpatrick, director of family engagement & advocacy with Horton’s Kids, said. “We have to be there before it happens.”

Horton’s Kids serves 500 kids from kindergarten through 12th grade living in Wellington Park and Stanton Oaks. The group helps prepare them for college, careers and life in general.

Kilpatrick, who also runs a men’s group, believes in teaching people that there are several different options aside from gun violence, such as solving problems — ranging from battling tempers to relationships with families or their own children, for example.

“OK, well let’s brainstorm ways that we can do different things to calm your temper down,”  Kilpatrick said. “Let me give you different ideas on what you can do to be a better father or a better husband.”

In recent weeks, D.C. has had a string of shootings that have grabbed national attention.

On July 16, 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was shot and killed waiting for a bus with her mother in Congress Heights.

The following night, gunshots rang out outside Nationals Park, where fans at a home game against the San Diego Padres began to panic and ran in all directions to get to safety. That shooting left three people hurt.

And several nights later on July 22, a shooting along the busy 14th Street corridor near Logan Circle sent people who were shopping and dining outside running for cover.

Kilpatrick hopes that the attention brought to these shootings will spur location action, but he said that the work his group does continues every day regardless.

“The [Nats Park shooting] is definitely going to get the national attention; but in communities we serve, this is something that parents and children constantly have to deal with.”

Kilpatrick, who’s worked with youth in Southeast D.C. for more than 20 years, said he’s always been a proponent of healing communities from within.

“A lot of times, people want to try and heal it from afar because they don’t want to get into the community,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s our No. 1 thing. We want to be here in the community.”

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up