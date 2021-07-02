2 shot near DC’s Logan Circle

Two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening in a shooting that caused people dining out in a panic and searching for safety.

D.C. police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and R streets, just blocks from Logan Circle.

The two men are expected to make a full recovery.

Police are on the lookout for a male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing the scene in a black Honda Civic with D.C. tags. It was seen heading eastbound towards S Street.

Videos on social media showed people seated at many restaurants on 14th street running as gun shots rang out.

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.