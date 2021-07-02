Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
2 shot near DC’s Logan Circle

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 9:28 PM

Two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening in a shooting that caused people dining out to go in a panic and search for safety.

D.C. police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and R streets, just blocks from Logan Circle.

The two men are expected to make a full recovery.

Police are on the lookout for a male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing the scene in a black Honda Civic with D.C. tags. It was seen heading eastbound towards S Street.

Videos on social media showed people seated at many restaurants on 14th street running as gun shots rang out.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

 

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

