1 child killed, 5 people hurt in Southeast DC shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

July 17, 2021, 1:17 AM

A child is dead and five adults were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X avenues.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers in the area heard gunshots and as they arrived to the scene, a group of people directed them to those who were shot.

A 6-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital, where she would later die. Benedict confirmed that three men and two women were also shot. No arrests have been made.

“Any shooting that takes place in the city is unacceptable,” Benedict said. “We’re responding to too many calls of children being affected by gunfire so please, help us bring these shooters to justice.”

D.C. police have shut down the intersection in all directions as they investigate the scene.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is breaking news. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

