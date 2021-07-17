Shooting outside Nationals Park injures 4, sends panic through stands

A shooting outside Nationals Park in Southeast D.C. on Saturday night created a frightened atmosphere at the ballpark.

A shooting outside Nationals Park in D.C. Saturday night left four people injured and created a frightened atmosphere at the ballpark.

D.C. police said that two people were shot outside of Nationals Park in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW Saturday night. An additional two victims took themselves to the hospital as well. The team’s game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed until tomorrow due to the shooting.

MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

Hearing shots fired alarmed the thousands of fans in the stands. WTOP’s Dan Friedell, who was working the game in the press box, said that he had “never seen anything like this.”

Friedell reported that, at first, there was a thought that the commotion was due to incoming storms. But that perception changed quickly when tons of fans began heading toward the exits.

“Next thing we know we can see hundreds, perhaps thousands of fans, leaving their seats behind the centerfield bullpen and the San Diego Padres bullpen — running toward the centerfield exit… it’s just completely unclear. It was very chaotic,” Friedell said.

#BREAKING There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC Fans are taking cover under seats Helicopters are now circling the stadium More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.