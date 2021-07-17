Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Washington, DC News » Shooting outside Nationals Park…

Shooting outside Nationals Park injures 4, sends panic through stands

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 17, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A shooting outside Nationals Park in D.C. Saturday night left four people injured and created a frightened atmosphere at the ballpark.

D.C. police said that two people were shot outside of Nationals Park in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW Saturday night. An additional two victims took themselves to the hospital as well. The team’s game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed until tomorrow due to the shooting.

Hearing shots fired alarmed the thousands of fans in the stands. WTOP’s Dan Friedell, who was working the game in the press box, said that he had “never seen anything like this.”

Friedell reported that, at first, there was a thought that the commotion was due to incoming storms. But that perception changed quickly when tons of fans began heading toward the exits.

“Next thing we know we can see hundreds, perhaps thousands of fans, leaving their seats behind the centerfield bullpen and the San Diego Padres bullpen — running toward the centerfield exit… it’s just completely unclear. It was very chaotic,” Friedell said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up